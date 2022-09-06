More than 170 foreign observers attended main phase of Vostok-2022 exercise

SERGEYEVSKY TRAINING GROUND, September 6. /TASS/. More than 170 representatives from 35 countries monitored the main stage of the Vostok-2022 strategic exercise at the Sergeyevsky training ground in the Primorsky Region, the Russian Defense Ministry told the media on Tuesday.

"More than 170 foreign representatives from 35 countries, including the member-states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, watched the participating military contingents in action at the Sergeyevsky training ground," the Defense Ministry said.

Involved in the drills at the Sergeyevsky training ground were military servicemen from Russia, Azerbaijan, Algeria, Armenia, Belarus, India, Kyrgyzstan, China, Mongolia, and Tajikistan - 2,000 officers and men all in all.

The Vostok-2022 strategic command and staff exercise is running on September 1 to September 7. The task is to practice defensive and offensive operations at nine training grounds: Burduny, Goryachiye Klyuchi, Knyaz-Volkonsky, Lagunnoye, Sergeyevsky, Telemba, Uspenovsky and other training grounds, as well as in water areas and coastal zones of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan.

In all, more than 50,000 military personnel, more than 5,000 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including 140 aircraft, and 60 warships, boats and support vessels are involved in the drills.