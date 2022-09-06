Strategic exercise Vostok-2022 ends with defeat of "enemy forces" — Defense Ministry

SERGEYEVSKY TRAINING GROUND, September 6. /TASS/. A strike force and a tactical assault force, supported by missile troops and artillery, defeated a hypothetical enemy force during the main stage of the Vostok-2022 strategic exercise at the Sergeyevsky training ground in Primorsky Region, the Russian Defense Ministry told the media on Tuesday.

"As a result of the active operations by the strike group and tactical airborne assault force, enjoying air and missile and artillery support, the enemy was defeated," the Defense Ministry said about the exercise, which were observed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The coalition forces inflicted heavy losses on the hypothetical enemy. Part of the enemy units began to withdraw from their positions in scattered groups. The strike group proceeded with chasing the enemy in order to complete its defeat.

Involved in the active phase of the exercise were the Iskander-M operational-tactical system and Tornado-G, Uragan and Grad multiple launch rocket systems. Also used in the exercise were the Giatsint-S, Akatsiya and Msta-B systems, Gvozdika and D-30 howitzers, as well as the PLZ-07 of the People's Liberation Army of China. The coalition troops inflicted a fire defeat on the mock enemy’s stronghold with the help of the latest heavy flamethrower system TOS-2. Also involved in solving this task were the BMP-2 and BTR-82 armored vehicles, T-72B3 tanks, as well as China’s Type 99 tanks and Type 04 infantry fighting vehicles.

Vostok-2022 exercise

The Vostok-2022 strategic command and staff exercise is running on September 1 to September 7. The task is to practice defensive and offensive operations at nine training grounds: Burduny, Goryachiye Klyuchi, Knyaz-Volkonsky, Lagunnoye, Sergeyevsky, Telemba, Uspenovsky and other training grounds, as well as in water areas and coastal zones of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan.

In all, more than 50,000 military personnel, more than 5,000 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including 140 aircraft, and 60 warships, boats and support vessels are involved in the drills.