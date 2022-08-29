Russia’s Vostok strategic drills to run at nine practice ranges — top brass

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russia’s upcoming Vostok 2022 strategic drills will run at nine practice ranges, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin told a briefing for foreign military attaches on Monday.

"The troops (forces) will practice operations at nine basic practice ranges on the territory of the Eastern Military District. They will include six combined arms training grounds - Knyaze-Volkonsky, Sergeyevsky, Uspenovsky, Goryachiye Klyuchi, Lagunnoye and Burduny - and three aviation practice ranges - Novoselsky, Telemba and Bukhta Anna," the defense official specified.

During the Vostok 2022 strategic drills, units and formations operating at the training grounds in the Eastern Military District will be mastering field, naval and aerial skills in both defensive operations in particular directions and offensive measures, the defense official said.

The Vostok 2022 strategic command and staff drills will run on September 1-7 under the command of Chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov on the territory of Russia’s Eastern Military District and will be the final stage of the training of the Russian Armed Forces this year.

The strategic exercise will bring together over 50,000 troops and more than 5,000 items of armaments and military hardware, in particular, 140 aircraft, 60 combat ships, gunboats and support vessels.