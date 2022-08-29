Pentagon to train former Afghan pilots for deployment in Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The Pentagon will train former Afghan pilots in California to send them to Ukraine via Poland, a military-diplomatic source told TASS on Monday.

"As we know, the Pentagon began recruiting former Afghan pilots who ran to the US together with the Americans a year ago. Their training now kicks off in California with plans to dispatch all of them to Ukraine via Poland afterwards," the source said.

According to the source, this involves not only the former pilots but also other Afghans who served in special units. "They are also offered to undergo training and sign a contract which involves the subsequent deployment to the combat zone in Ukraine," the source specified.

According to him, these measures won’t affect the outcome of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. "All these hysterical attempts ‘to plug holes’ will only somewhat postpone the Kiev regime’s military catastrophe and the political one of its sponsors in Washington. Yet they won’t impact the end result," the source noted.