Russia unveils export-oriented Typhoon-VDV air-droppable armored vehicle at army show

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 19. /TASS/. A Typhoon-VDV air-droppable armored vehicle was unveiled in its export configuration at the Army 2022 international military-technical forum, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene on Friday.

The K-4386 vehicle is showcased on the display stand of Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport. As the company’s information material suggests, the vehicle’s mine-resistant hull features enhanced firmness and strength, which allows for parachuting it from military transport aircraft. The seven-seat armored fighting vehicle has an endurance of 800 km and can accelerate to 100 km/h on the road. Its armor withstands 12.7 mm bullet hits. A cargo parachute system for the Typhoon-VDV vehicle was developed under the Parachute experimental design work and was unveiled at the Army 2021 arms show.

Rosoboronexport’s exposition also features the export version of the K-17 infantry fighting vehicle based on the Bumerang combat platform. The vehicle carries combined armaments that include an anti-tank missile system capable of striking tanks outfitted with reactive armor and active protection. The 11-seat vehicle can accelerate to 100 km/h on the road and 10 km/h afloat and is equipped with a 750 hp engine.

Member of the board of Russia’s military industrial commission Mikhail Osyko told TASS in August 2021 that the latest BTR K-16 armored personnel carrier and BMP K-17 infantry fighting vehicle based on the advanced Bumerang combat platform had entered state trials. CEO of Russia’s Military Industrial Company (the developer of the Bumerang platform) Alexander Krasovitsky said the Bumerang state tests would last 12-18 months.

The Typhoon-VDV armored vehicle features a 4x4 wheel configuration, composite ceramic armor protection and reduced unladen weight. The armored vehicle can be outfitted with a Kord large-caliber machine-gun or other turret gun mounts. It is designated for operation in the Airborne Force and can be airdropped with a parachute from Russian military transport aircraft.

The Army 2022 international military-technical forum organized by Russia’s Defense Ministry is running from August 15 to 21 on the premises of the Patriot Park near Moscow, at the Alabino practice range and the Kubinka airfield, and also in all of Russia’s Military Districts and on the Northern Fleet, in more than 30 Russian regions.