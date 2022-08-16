General Staff of Russian armed forces sees high risk of terrorist attacks in Asian Pacific

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. The threat of terrorist attacks in the Asian Pacific Region will hold high in the near future, the first deputy chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff, Lieutenant General Viktor Poznikhir, said on Tuesday.

"The risk of terrorist attacks in the Asia-Pacific region will remain high in the near future as the expansion of activity by extremist groups is creating real preconditions for the situation to escalate," he said at the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.

Poznikhir described terrorist activities in the region as a global threat, highlighting the large number of terrorist and extremist organizations operating in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in Indonesia, Myanmar, Thailand, the Philippines and China. "The activities that they pursue in the region to achieve their stated goals are the use of force and the aspiration to establish strong ties with international terrorist organizations," the general said.

The 10th Moscow Conference on International Security opened at Patriot Park on Tuesday. More than 700 delegates from more than 70 countries are attending the event. The defense ministers of 35 countries, as well as eight chiefs of general staffs and deputy defense ministers have confirmed they will take part in the conference, in person or by video link. Six international organizations are also taking part in the conference.