Rubin design bureau presents Yunona AUV at Army-2022 forum

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. Rubin Design Bureau, an affiliate of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, presented a demonstration model of the Yunona autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) designed for search and survey operations at the Army-2022 forum, TASS reports on Monday.

"The Yunona autonomous underwater vehicle is designed for underwater search and survey operations, search missions during rescue operations, mapping, topographic surveys, sea bottom profiling, including in shallow waters, and exploration of water areas in terms of measurements of temperature and sound velocity, and identification of temperature thresholds’ positions," the company said in its leaflet.

The Yunona AUV has open architecture and can be fitted with changeable payload modules. The vehicle can be launched from small boats and craft and from marine installations, piers or open beach.

The standard equipment package of AUV comprises side scan sonar, digital photo and video camera, GLONASS/GPS receiver, sound velocity, pressure and temperature sensors, positioning and communication system and other devices.