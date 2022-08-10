Android Technics to present Marker robotic platform at Army-2022 forum — press service

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Android Technics will present the Marker robotic platform and the family of AT Drive brushless motors at the Army-2022 international forum, the press service of the Russian robotic machinery company told TASS on Wednesday.

The company will show "the Marker mobile robotic platform and the line of AT Drive synchronous brushless motors" at the exhibition, the press service said.

The Marker combat robotic platform is intended for practicing machine vision, communication, navigation, independent movement and group control. "The development has the most advanced independent movement technologies in Russia with identification of objects based on technologies with artificial intelligence elements. Platform independence is supported on account of the modular multi-spectral system of machine vision," the company said.

The platform payload module has six independent axes of rotation and two payload types can be installed on it with the option of using them independently from each other.