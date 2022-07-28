Russian Navy establishes control of northwestern Black Sea in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The Russian Black Sea Fleet gained superiority in the Azov Sea and established control of the northwestern Black Sea as a result of its naval activities in the special military operation in Ukraine, Black Sea Fleet Commander Admiral Igor Osipov said in congratulations on the occasion of upcoming Navy Day celebrated on July 31.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s combat activity in the special military operation made it possible to gain superiority over the enemy in the Sea of Azov and establish control of the northwestern part of the Black Sea. The Fleet’s warships and aircraft are destroying critical enemy sites by precision strikes and supporting the offensive operations of the ground grouping," the admiral said in his greetings.

As the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s chief stressed, "no one has any doubts how important it is for Russia to have a modern, powerful and combat-ready Fleet."

In contemporary Russia, Navy Day is celebrated on the last Sunday of July pursuant to a decree signed Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 31, 2006.