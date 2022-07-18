Chief arms supplier reveals exceptional performance of Russia’s helicopter exports in 2022

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Supplies of Russian helicopters to foreign clients through Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec) have exceeded 30 bln rubles ($528 mln) this year, according to Chief Executive Officer of the Russian arms export agency Alexander Mikheyev.

"In 2022, already delivered Russian helicopters to foreign clients via Rosoboronexport have surpassed 30 bln rubles. The bulk of exported helicopters were produced at the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant, whose share in Rosoboronexport’s portfolio of orders stands at over 80 bln rubles ($1.4 bln) as of today," he was quoted as saying by Rostec's press service.

The plan of export deliveries of Mi-171Sh and Mi-171E helicopters in the near future surpasses 100 units, the CEO added. Massive state support and funds stably flowing from foreign clients make it possible to satisfy market demand, he said, adding that it enables the production base of the Ulan-Ude facilities to fully meet the cutting-edge global requirements, as well as the scientific-technical potential to expand and develop.

According to Rostec CEO, Sergey Chemezov, the demand for the country’s helicopters globally remains high even amid the current geopolitical situation. "Our equipment is distinguished by its unique design solutions, proven efficiency and high reliability. Thanks to these qualities, Russian helicopters are needed on the global market, and demand for them remains high even amid the current geopolitical situation. The portfolio of Rosoboronexport orders of products made by Russian Helicopters is over 200 bln rubles ($3.5 bln) now and it is expected to grow in the future," he said.