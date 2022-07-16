Russian Aerospace Force destroyed 115th brigade of Ukrainian army — spokesman

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian Aerospace Force actually destroyed the 115th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces operating in Seversk area, official spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"As a result of high-precision strikes of Russian Aerospace Force, the 115th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces operating in Seversk area is actually destroyed. Personnel losses in this unit were over 600 over the last two days alone. Residents of Seversk, Nikolaevka and other nearby settlements under control of the Ukrainian army are urgently mobilized to complement the brigade," Konashenkov said.

The Russian military also destroyed four command posts of the Ukrainian army. "Precision weapons of the Russian Aerospace Force eliminated four command posts of Ukraine’s 80th Airborne Assault Brigade, in the vicinity of Donetsk People’s Republic’s Serebryanka location, of the 3rd tank brigade in the area of Novopokrovka, in the Kharkov Region, an ammunition depot near Konstantinovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic, manpower and materiel of Ukrainian armed forces in 25 areas," the spokesman said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 256 airplanes, 139 helicopters, 1,557 unmanned aerial vehicles, 355 air defense missile systems, 4,073 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 746 multiple rocket launch systems, 3,149 field artillery weapons and mortars and 4,364 special military motor vehicles were destroyed in total from the start of the special military operation.