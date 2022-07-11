Russia said to be using Krypton missiles on its Su-30SM fighters in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet is using X-31 supersonic missiles on its Su-30SM fighter jets in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, Crimean law enforcement officers told TASS.

"The Black Sea Fleet is using X-31 guided missiles known in the West as Krypton on its Su-30SM jets," the sources said, describing these as highly effective.

TASS has not yet obtained any official comment on the issue.

Earlier, there were no official reports of the use of X-31 missiles on Su-30SM fighters in airstrikes.