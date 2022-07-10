Russia says its forces destroyed Uragan, Grad MLRS platoons, Giatsint howitzer platoons

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov on Sunday said Russian armed forces destroyed Uragan and Grad MLRS platoons and two Giatsint artillery platoons.
"As part of the fighting, a platoon of the multiple launch rocket systems Uragan in the area of Konstantinovka, a platoon of the multiple launch rocket systems Grad in the area of Dzerzhinsk and two artillery platoons of Gyatsint-B 152 mm howitzers were destroyed at firing positions in the area of the settlement Novgorodskaya of the Donetsk People's Republic," he said.