Russia’s state-of-the-art amphibious combat vehicle at final stage of trials

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The preliminary trials of the cutting-edge BT-3F amphibious armored personnel carrier are at the final stage and the company is ready for its serial production, the press office of the Rostec hi-tech corporation told TASS on Tuesday.

"Currently, the preliminary trials of the BT-3F armored personnel carrier that lasted more than twelve months are nearing completion. The vehicle’s amphibious properties were tested in the sea and firing tests were conducted, which proved its resistance to external impacts, including the impact of conventional armaments," Rostec said.

The Kurganmashzavod enterprise has carried out preparations for the vehicle’s production and the BT-3F armored personnel carrier is ready for its serial manufacture as soon as a contract for its delivery to the troops is signed, the press office specified.

The BT-3F amphibious armored personnel carrier is a derivative of the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle and is designated for transporting marine infantry (up to 14 personnel) and also for providing fire support. The vehicle weighs over 18 tonnes and its armor provides all-round protection against a large-caliber machine-gun.