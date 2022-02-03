S-300, Pantsyr-S1 air defense systems, aircraft involved in drills in Russia’s southwest

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. S-300PM2 and Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft missile systems, Su-30SM and Su-34 aircraft are involved in air defense drills in the Voronezh Region, the press office of Russia’s Western Military District reported on Thursday.

"Overall, the force-on-force drills of the District’s air defense troops and operational-tactical aircraft have brought together over 500 personnel and also more than 80 items of military and special hardware and aircraft, including Su-30SM and Su-34 planes, as well as S-300 surface-to-air missile systems," the press office said in a statement.

Under the scenario of the drills, the teams of Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft missile/gun systems have created a ring in the areas of launch sites to shield the S-300PM2 ground-based air defense systems. The troops will practice repulsing an attack by hypothetical enemy’s drones on command posts," the statement says.

The combat teams of Pantsyr-S1 launchers will also demonstrate the skills of fighting enemy aircraft’s decoy flares and defending the air space under adversary jamming, the press office said.