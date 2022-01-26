Russian Navy to receive special-purpose sub with nuclear-armed drones in summer — sources

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Project 09852 special-purpose nuclear-powered submarine Belgorod that will carry Poseidon nuclear-capable underwater drones is set to be delivered to the Russian Navy in the summer of 2022, two sources familiar with the matter told TASS on Wednesday.

"The delivery of the Belgorod nuclear-powered submarine to the Navy is scheduled for the summer of 2022. The event may be timed for Russia’s Navy Day that will be celebrated on July 31," a source said.

TASS has no official confirmation of this information yet.

CEO of the Sevmash Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) Mikhail Budnichenko said on December 25 that the Belgorod special-purpose nuclear-powered submarine would wrap up its state trials in 2022.

Also, a TASS source close to the Russian Defense Ministry earlier said that the latest submarine would be operational in the Pacific Fleet after it was delivered to the Navy. The submarine was initially expected to be delivered to the Navy in late 2021.

The Project 09852 nuclear-powered submarine Belgorod, the first carrier of Poseidon nuclear-armed underwater drones, was floated out at the Sevmash Shipyard on April 23, 2019.