Russian Navy task force enters Indian Ocean in long-distance deployment

VLADIVOSTOK, January 11. /TASS/. A task force of the Russian Pacific Fleet has passed through the Strait of Malacca and entered the Indian Ocean in its deployment in distant waters, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The Pacific Fleet’s task force comprising the Guards Order of Nakhimov missile cruiser Varyag, the large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Tributs and the large sea tanker Boris Butoma has transited the Strait of Malacca and entered the Indian Ocean. The Pacific Fleet’s ships embarked on their long-distance deployment several days before the new year 2022," the press office said in a statement.

While passing through the Sea of Japan, the East China and South China Seas, the warships’ crews held a series of scheduled ship damage control drills. The personnel of the emergency and rescue groups held exercises under several scenarios. The servicemen carried out timed operations to gather emergency groups, put on fire-fighting outfits, search for and seal a notionally burning compartment and repair a notional hull breach, the statement says.

During their long-term deployment, the Russian naval ships are scheduled to call at the ports of several states, including the Republic of Seychelles. The port call will mark 105 years since the Imperial Russian Navy’s armored deck cruiser Varyag called at Port Victoria of the Seychelles Islands.

During its long-distance deployment, the Russian naval task force will hold scheduled drills, including international maneuvers as part of a group of combat ships in various parts of the Ocean.