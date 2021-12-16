First Sarmat ICBM regiment to enter service in late 2022 — Missile Forces commander

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The first Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) regiment will enter service in late 2022 in Uzhur, Russian Strategic Rocket Forces commander Colonel General Sergey Karakayev said Thursday.

"Our goal is to put the first [Sarmat] regiment in Uzhurt on duty by late 2022. And I believe that this goal will be achieved," he said.

According to the commander, the infrastructure at the Uzhur rocket division is already being prepared.

"And the preparations for flight tests are also underway," he added.

The Sarmat missile was developed in the Makeyev Rocket Design Bureau, which specializes in development of naval-based ICBMs. According to the experts, the RS-28 Sarmat ICBM can deliver a 10-ton multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle to any point in the world, both through North and South Poles of Earth.