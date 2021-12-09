Russian military chief’s statement poses no threat to Ukraine — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The statement by Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov that Moscow will thwart any provocations by Kiev in Donbass poses no threat to Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"I would not like to interpret the signals of our military representatives, high-placed commanders. Each perceives this signal in his own way and correctly, I hope. There is no element of a threat," the high-placed diplomat said, commenting on the corresponding statement by the chief of the Russian General Staff.

Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov said at a briefing for foreign military diplomats earlier on Thursday that the standoff in eastern Ukraine was escalating but any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the strife in Donbass involving the use of force would be thwarted.

As Gerasimov pointed out, the hype spread by the media about Russia allegedly bracing for an invasion of Ukraine is a lie, while military activity on Russia’s own soil requires no notifications.