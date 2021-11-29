Russian Navy warship test-launches Tsirkon hypersonic missile to over 400 km range

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. The frigate Admiral Gorshkov successfully test-launched a Tsirkon hypersonic missile from the White Sea hitting a sea target at a range of over 400 km, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

As reported by the Defense Ministry, the Northern Fleet’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov conducted another test-launch as part of the final stage of hypersonic missile armament trials.

"The test-fire was conducted from the White Sea against a target position located at a distance of over 400 km. The data recorders indicate that the hypersonic missile flight’s complied with the designated parameters. The test-launch from the frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov has been successful and the target has been wiped out," the ministry stressed.

The Northern Fleet engaged its surface ships and naval aircraft to provide for the test-launch and close off the area, it said.

"The previous test-fire against a sea target position was successfully conducted by the frigate’s crew two weeks ago," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

A source earlier told TASS that the Research and Production Association of Machine-Building based in the town of Reutovo in the Moscow Region had commenced work on the serial production of Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missiles for the Russian Navy.

Previous test-launch

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on November 18 that a Tsirkon hypersonic missile test-launched from the Northern Fleet’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov struck a naval target in the White Sea with a direct hit.

A source earlier told TASS that the state trials of the Tsirkon hypersonic missile would begin in November and continue in December. Overall, five test-launches against sea and coastal targets are planned. It was also reported that two Tsirkon hypersonic missile test-launches conducted from the nuclear-powered submarine Severodvinsk on October 4 for the first time paved the way for the missile’s state trials from a surface carrier.

On August 24, a contract was signed at the Army 2021 international arms show on the delivery of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles to the Russian Navy.