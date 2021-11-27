Russia begins serial production of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles for Navy - source

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Military-Industrial Corporation Research and Industrial Association of Machine Building (MIC NPO Mashinostroyenia) in the Moscow Region town of Reutovo started a serial production of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles for the country’s Navy, a source close to the situation told TASS.

"A serial production of Tsirkon missiles is underway at the NPO Mashinostroyenia, although state trials of this product’s surface launches will continue," the source stated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on November 3 that the trials of the Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile were nearing completion and they would start arriving for the Russian Navy from next year. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin on November 18 on the successful test-launch of a Tsirkon hypersonic missile in the White Sea.

A source in the domestic defense industry told TASS earlier this week that flight development tests of the Tsirkon hypersonic missile from an underwater carrier after two successful test-launches would resume from the Project 885M (Yasen-M) modified nuclear-powered submarine Perm in 2024.

On October 4, the nuclear-powered submarine Severodvinsk test-fired Tsirkon hypersonic missiles from its surface and submerged position in the White Sea for the first time.

A source earlier told TASS that the state trials of the Tsirkon hypersonic missile would begin in November and continue in December. Overall, five test-launches against sea and coastal targets are planned. On August 24, 2021, a contract was signed at the Army 2021 international arms show on the delivery of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles to the Russian troops.

The Tsirkon multi-purpose hypersonic missile is designated to strike sea and ground targets.

President Putin earlier said that Tsirkon hypersonic missiles capable of flying at Mach 9 (nine times the speed of sound) and striking targets at over 1,000 km would go on combat alert soon.

Russia intends to outfit its submarines and surface ships with Tsirkon hypersonic missile systems.

As TASS reported earlier, the modified submarine Perm, which is the Project 885M fifth nuclear-powered sub, will be the first regular underwater carrier of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles. The submarine is set to enter service with the Russian Navy in 2025.

The Sevmash Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) is currently building six Project 885M submarines. The Project 885 and Project 885M lead submarines Severodvinsk and Kazan are in operational service with the Russian Navy while the Project 885M first serial-built sub Novosibirsk is undergoing trials and is set to enter service with the Navy by the end of this year.