UN favors active discussions on nuclear non-proliferation — spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS, November 19. /TASS/. The United Nations supports active discussions on the nuclear non-proliferation regime, UN Secretary-General’s official spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, told reporters on Friday, answering a question from TASS.

"Our basic position is for greater discussion, greater progress in non-proliferation, in greater action towards non-proliferation," he said, commenting on a recent statement by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who said that US nuclear weapons may be deployed in Eastern Europe.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a conference earlier on Friday that US nuclear weapons might end up in Eastern Europe if Germany removes them from its territory.

Under the terms of the Treaty on the Final Settlement with Respect to Germany, which took effect on March 15, 1991, Germany renounced the manufacture, possession of, and control over nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons. By the end of June 1991, the USSR withdrew all its nuclear forces from Eastern Germany. However, Germany is still hosting US nuclear weapons as part of NATO’s deterrence strategy. Up to 20 US B61 tactical nuclear bombs are stationed, according to unconfirmed reports, at the Buchel Air Base.