Orion combat drone utilizes AI to become more autonomous, UAV developer says

DUBAI, November 17. /TASS/. Unmanned aerial vehicles like the Orion are becoming more autonomous with the introduction of artificial intelligence, Sergey Bogatikov, CEO of the Kronshtadt Company, a Russian drone developer, told TASS at the Dubai Airshow 2021.

"About artificial intelligence, the vehicle is becoming more autonomous stage-by-stage," he said. "The operator’s workstation that’s presented in Dubai is a further step to make the unmanned aerial vehicle more autonomous."

Bogatikov said the augmented reality technology has also been used to show the operator the items that exist but are not clearly visible.

The Orion could get a boost in its certification for civilian use now that the government, in October, approved a concept of integrating UAVs into the general flight control system, the chief executive said.

Dubai Airshow is a major international airshow that takes place in the UAE once every two years. Russia has been taking part in the event since 1993.