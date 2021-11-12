Two Russian paratroopers die in combat readiness exercise in Belarus - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Two Russian paratroopers were killed in a training accident at the snap combat readiness exercise in Belarus, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Friday.

"A sudden strong gust of wind close to the ground forced two contract paratroopers, who were highly qualified skydiving instructors, to come down. Both parachutists’ domes failed," the ministry said. "Doctors’ efforts were in vain and both Russian contract servicemen died of their injuries," the ministry said.

One of the Russian soldiers who died during airborne training outside Grodno tried to use his reserve parachute to save them both.

"One of the servicemen made an attempt to stop their uncontrolled fall by using his reserve parachute," the statement says.

"The circumstances are being looked into," the Russian Defense Ministry added.