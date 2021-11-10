Defense firm delivers latest Msta-S self-propelled howitzers to Russian troops

YEKATERINBURG, November 10. /TASS/. Uraltransmash (part of the Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer within the state tech corporation Rostec) produced and delivered new 2S19M2 ‘Msta-S’ self-propelled howitzers to the Russian troops under the defense procurement plan, the Company’s press office told TASS on Wednesday.

"In creating the 2S19M2 ‘Msta-S’ weapon, the rate of its aimed fire was improved to 10 rounds per minute, its aiming accuracy was increased and the artillery burst mode was introduced to strike a target with five shots at a time and exit the position. Also, the crew habitability conditions were improved," the press office quoted Uraltransmash CEO Dmitry Semizorov as saying.

The defense contractor fulfilled the defense procurement plan on time, the press office stressed.

The 2S19M2 self-propelled howitzer is a modern combat vehicle developed with the focus on its improved operational performance and higher reliability. The weapon is fully supplied with spare parts and accessories and was approved by the Defense Ministry’s acceptance office.