Syrian air defense downs 21 out of 24 missiles fired by Israeli fighter jets

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Twenty-one out of twenty-four missiles fired by Israeli fighter jets at targets in Syria were downed by Syria’s air-defense forces, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Friday.

"At about 01:30 on September 3, four Israeli F-15 tactical fighter jets fired 24 guided missiles at targets on Syrian territory from Lebanon’s airspace," he said. "Russian-made Buk-M2E and Pantsyr-S systems on duty in the Syrian air defense units downed 21 missiles."

He also said that 35 shelling attacks from the positions of the terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day. "Three Syrian soldiers were wounded as a result of shelling of the government forces’ positions near the settlement of Qinsibba in the Idlib governorate by terrorists," Kulit said.

Apart from that, two shelling attacks on the positions of Syrian government troops by militants of illegal armed groups acting on the Turkey-controlled territory were reported near the Tell Rifaat in the Aleppo governorate. An artillery strike was delivered by militants from the settlement of Tell Maled at the positions of the Syrian government army near the settlement of Wastiya, one Syrian soldier was wounded.