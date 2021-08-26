Russia’s new Balkan anti-personnel grenade launcher ready for mass production

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 26. /TASS/. The Pribor Enterprise is ready to start mass-producing the latest Balkan 40mm anti-personnel grenade launcher, Executive Director of the Tecmash Research and Production Company (part of the Technodinamika Group within the state tech corporation Rostec) Alexander Kochkin told TASS at the Army-2021 international military-technical forum on Thursday.

"The state trials of this model have been completed successfully with the recommendations to accept it for service in the Russian Armed Forces after operational evaluation by troops. The enterprise is ready for its mass-production," the executive director said, specifying that the Defense Ministry of Russia would be able to purchase the latest weapon only after an executive directive on its acceptance for service was issued.

The 6S19 Balkan anti-personnel grenade launcher is the latest weapon of domestic grenade launching armaments. Its fire range has been extended by more than 25% and its firepower has been increased twofold compared to operational 30mm AGS-17 Plamya and AGS-30 grenade launchers.

"It should be noted that foreign customers also display their interest in this grenade launcher system," Kochkin said.

The Army 2021 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 22-28.