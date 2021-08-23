Rosoboronexport cultivating technological partnership with Jordan — CEO

KUBINKA, August 23. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport is carrying out several programs within the framework of its technological partnership with Jordan, CEO of the Russian arms export agency Alexander Mikheyev stated at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2021.

"We are putting together several programs as part of the technological partnership with Jordan in order to foster a production program for munitions and for various small arms there. Consultations are underway," Mikheyev revealed.

Cooperation with Jordan is steadily moving forward, the chief executive noted. "We have always had several programs. These are the supply and procurement of small arms, special technical aids, and technological cooperation with Jordan," he added.

The International Military-Technical Forum Army-2021 is being held from August 22 to 28 in Kubinka, in the Moscow Region.