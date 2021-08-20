Russia, Laos wrap up joint counter-terror drills in Russian Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, August 20. /TASS/. Russian and Laotian troops completed the Laros 2021 joint counter-terror drills in the Primorsky Region in Russia’s Far East, the press office of the Eastern Military District reported on Friday.

"An official ceremony was held at the Sergeyevsky training ground in the Primorsky Region to close the Laros 2021 joint Russian-Laotian military exercise," the press office said in a statement.

The commanders that attended the ceremony commended the troops’ combat skills demonstrated during the drills, the statement says.

The Laros-2021 joint Russian-Laotian drills were held on the territory of Russia for the first time. Russia was represented in the exercise by armored units of the Eastern Military District’s combined arms army stationed in the Primorsky Region. The troops practiced joint measures in the fight against illegal armed formations, the press office said.

Overall, the joint exercise involved about 500 troops and around 100 items of military hardware, including Su-25 ground support aircraft, Su-24MR reconnaissance planes and Ka-52 attack helicopters of the Eastern Military District.

The first Russian-Laotian joint drills were held in Laos in 2019.