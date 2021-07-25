Russian tech firm to develop drone with 1 tonne lifting capacity

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, July 25. /TASS/. The Russian Helicopters Group (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) plans to develop drones with a lifting capacity of 200 kg and 1 tonne, Company Marketing and Business Director Oleg Landin said on Sunday.

"Our next scope will be 200 kg of payload and the next step will be 1 tonne," the company’s executive said.

Today the existing Russian drones have a lifting capacity of 50 kg (the BAS-200) and 70-80 kg (the VRT-300), he said.

The BAS-200 is an unmanned rotorcraft with a maximum take-off weight of 200 kg. The drone is 3.9 m long and 1.2 m high, can develop a speed of 160 km/h, carry a payload of up to 50 kg, climb to an altitude of 3,900 meters and operate for four hours.

The BAS-200 is designated to monitor the terrain, deliver cargo, carry out search and rescue and agricultural operations. The project is being developed by the Mil and Kamov National Helicopter Center (part of the Russian Helicopters Group). The BAS-200 drone has been featured at the MAKS-2021 international air show for the first time.

The MAKS-2021, one of the world’s top three air shows, is running in the suburban town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on July 20-25.