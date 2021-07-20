Putin looks over new single-engine jet fighter model at MAKS-2021 expo

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, July 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin examined a model of a new light tactical single-engine plane at the Sukhoi pavilion during his visit to the International Aerospace Salon (MAKS-2021). The model was presented by United Aircraft Corporation head Yuri Slyusar.

During the presentation of the new plane, Slyusar told Putin about its first-rate capabilities, Rostec’s press service said. The UAC chief underscored that the new plane was a new-generation multipurpose platform that could be adapted to requests of a specific client. It also features wide combat capabilities and low operating cost.

The development of a new light single-engine plane was first disclosed by an aviation industry source in May. The source told TASS that the new plane will be able to go supersonic and have low radar visibility. Later, Rostec informed that the UAC would present a brand-new plane at the MAKS-2021, but did not reveal the type of aircraft.

New helicopters

Russian Helicopters CEO Andrey Boginsky introduced Putin to the updated version of the Ansat serial light helicopter - the Ansat-M. He also told the president about the Ka-62 new medium multipurpose helicopter and the Ka-32A11M heavy helicopter.

Boginsky also presented the VRT300 multipurpose autonomous UAV system. Besides, the president examined the Mi-171A3, the first specialized helicopter for offshore operations.

Irkut Corporation’s Regional Aircraft Deputy CEO Yevgeny Andrachnikov showed the Russian leader a business modification of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 plane, while Slyusar told Putin about the capabilities of the Tu-204-100V medium-range two-engine passenger plane. Putin also examined the Yak-40LL flying laboratory with hybrid engine, and the Baikal light cargo and passenger plane.