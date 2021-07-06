Iskander-M tactical missile systems thwart saboteurs’ attack in Far East drills

VLADIVOSTOK, July 6. /TASS/. The teams of Iskander-M tactical missile systems repelled a notional saboteurs’ attack on the march during drills in the Primorye Region, the press office of the Eastern Military District reported on Tuesday.

"The teams of Iskander-M tactical missile systems jointly with an anti-sabotage squad of a missile formation of the Eastern Military District’s combined arms army stationed in the Primorye Region practiced the tasks of preventing the notional enemy from seizing the launching positions," the press office said in a statement.

Under the scenario of the drills, notional terrorists attacked missile launch sites while the Iskander-M battalions were moving to their positions. The combat security units that escorted the Iskander-M systems created a smoke screen to mislead the enemy and camouflage the moving military hardware. They also employed various tactical techniques to eliminate the notional saboteurs, the statement says.

In the course of the drills, the personnel also practiced communications and interoperability of Iskander-M teams and security and defense units in jointly accomplishing their tasks, the press office said.

The Iskander-M tactical missile system is designated to strike adversary low-sized and site targets to a range of up to 500 km: missile launchers, multiple launch rocket systems, long-range artillery, aircraft and helicopters at aerodromes, command posts and communications centers.