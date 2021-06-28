Russia to place new unique weapon systems on combat alert — Putin

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. New unique weapon systems will shortly go on combat duty in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with graduates of military universities in the Kremlin on Monday.

"Hypersonic weapons — the Avangard and Kinzhal systems have already gone on combat duty. Coming next are other unique armaments that include the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, the Tsirkon shipborne hypersonic missile, S-500 ‘Prometei’ surface-to-air missile systems and others," the Russian leader said.

Russia is already working out a new state armaments program with a planning horizon until 2034, taking into account the breakthrough innovations by the country’s leading research institutes and design bureaus, Putin pointed out.

"Its implementation will be focused on further strengthening the country’s defense potential. And, of course, you will operate this hardware," the Russian leader said, addressing the graduates of Russia’s military universities.

The highest requirements are also set for graduates of educational institutions of law-enforcement agencies and special services, Putin noted, adding that they "would join the ranks of their comrades who ensure law and order and rescue people, participate in the cleanup of natural disasters, fight crime, corruption, and terrorism and protect the country and our people from internal and external threats."

"Significant and vivid results in these and other key areas are a guarantee of citizens’ trust and Russia’s confident and consistent development," the Russian leader stressed.

The Russian president said he was confident that every serviceman in his post would act professionally, decisively, and firmly in the interests of the Motherland.