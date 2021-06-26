State trials of Russia’s Sprut-SDM1 light amphibious tank to be completed in early 2022

ST. PETERSBURG, June 26. /TASS/. State trials of Russia’s Sprut-SDM1 light amphibious tank are scheduled for completion early next year, the High-Precision Weapons Holding (part of the Rostec state corporation) told TASS during the International Maritime Defence Show 2021.

"The completion of state trials of the Sprut-SDM1 light amphibious tank is scheduled for early 2022. After that, its serial production will be organized," the company’s press service said.

According to the High-Precision Weapons Holding, it is also conducting trials of new BT-3F tracked amphibious armoured personnel carrier (APC) vehicle.

"At present, preliminary trials of the BT-3F marine combat support vehicle with increased payload and improved navigability are nearing completion," the press service said.

The Sprut-SDM1 light amphibious tank was designed and created on the basis of the Sprut-SD self-propelled anti-tank gun. It is armed with a 125mm 2A75 gun and is no inferior to the T-90MS tank in terms of fire power. It can fire armor-piercing subcaliber, shaped-charge, high-explosive fragmentation projectiles, and rounds with remote detonation capability. It can make marches to a distance of 500 km without refueling, be transported by amphibious assault ships and military transport aircraft and delivered to the ground by the airland method or with parachutes with the crew inside.

The BMP-3F and BT-3F amphibious combat vehicles are capable of leaving amphibious assault ships at a distance of 40-60 km from the shore, which considerably lowers the probability of the vehicles’ mass losses before and upon disembarkation. In tandem, the combat vehicles can deliver marines to the place of fulfilling a combat mission and provide fire support. Each vehicle has the power reserve of up to 7 hours to stay on the water, including with a sea disturbance of up to three points, and the possibility to embark on an unequipped shore.

The BT-3F amphibious armored personnel carrier is a derivative of the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle and is designated for transporting marine infantry (up to 14 servicemen) and also for providing fire support. The vehicle weighs over 18 tonnes and its armor provides all-round protection against a large-caliber machine-gun.