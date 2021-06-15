{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military drills

Russian Navy anti-submarine ship attacks enemy sub with torpedoes in Arctic drills

The scheduled naval maneuvers were held at the Northern Fleet’s practice ranges in the Barents Sea on June 15

MURMANSK, June 15. /TASS/. The large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice Admiral Kulakov practiced a whole range of tasks for hunting and tracking a notional enemy’s submarine and also delivered torpedo fire against the sub during drills in the Barents Sea, the Northern Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The crew of the large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice Admiral Kulakov held a qualification tactical exercise to attack a hypothetical enemy’s submarine. The firing was deemed successful, and the underwater enemy was notionally destroyed," the press office said in a statement.

The scheduled naval maneuvers were held at the Northern Fleet’s practice ranges in the Barents Sea on June 15. The submarine Kaluga simulated the enemy in the drills. After the firing, the crew of a torpedo-recovery vessel found and raised the surfaced torpedo, the statement says.

The large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice Admiral Kulakov will continue accomplishing tasks in the Barents Sea in accordance with the combat training plan. Its crew will practice air defense and other practical elements at sea, the press office said.

The Vice-Admiral Kulakov is operational in the Anti-Submarine Warfare Brigade of the Northern Fleet’s Kola Flotilla of All-Arms Forces based in Severomorsk. The warship constantly participates in long-distance deployments in the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, the Mediterranean Sea and the Arctic. The Vice-Admiral Kulakov is part of the Fleet’s Arctic taskforce.

The Project 1155 large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov is armed with anti-submarine missile systems, rocket launchers, torpedo tubes and other types of artillery and missile armaments. The warship also carries two Ka-27 anti-submarine warfare helicopters.

Military drills
Foreign fighters escort Russian Tu-160 bombers over Baltic Sea
Two Tu-160 bombers of Russia’s long-range aviation performed a scheduled flight that lasted about eight hours
Read more
Number of wounded in filling station fire in Russia’s Novosibirsk up to 16
The fire broke out at a gas filling station Eurogas at Gusinobrodskoye highway in Novosibirsk
Read more
UEFA approves rule of five substitute footballers at Euro Cup matches this summer
Members of the UEFA Executive Committee held a meeting on Wednesday discussing, among other things, an issue of the maximum amount of substitute players at matches of major European tournaments
Read more
G7 leaders urge Belarusian authorities to conduct new presidential election
The Group of Seven countries will cooperate on holding accountable those involved in the incident with the emergency landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk with blogger Roman Protasevich aboard
Read more
Putin to talk to press pool immediately after Biden summit
According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the US side expressed no desire to hold a press conference jointly
Read more
Diplomat calls US link between FBK and Jehovah's Witnesses unprecedented
According to Maria Zakharvova, the Russian Foreign Ministry will bear in mind this in-depth and exact comparison
Read more
St. Petersburg suspends work of food courts from June 17
The authorities of St. Petersburg have also banned any public events indoors and outdoors with more than 3,000 spectators
Read more
Press Review: NATO looks east to China and Russia eyes tightening of monetary policy
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 15th
Read more
NATO states must decide if they want to make friends in earnest - Zakharova
NATO’s summit in Brussels on Monday urged Russia to remove the Czech Republic and the United States from the list of unfriendly countries
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V is likely to be approved in Europe by late June - Malta’s top diplomat
The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has already been registered by about 60 countries, home to over 1.5 bln people
Read more
Russia starts 2020 UEFA Euro Cup with massive defeat against Belgium
Russia loses to Belgium 0-3
Read more
Russia does not plan to extend easing of requirements for migrants, says source
All foreign citizens were allowed to temporarily stay and work in the country legally, foreigners who were staying in the country illegally received the opportunity to settle their legal status without any sanctions
Read more
NBC announces interview with Vladimir Putin ahead of Geneva summit
The first fragments are expected to be aired at Saturday 1:30 AM Moscow Time
Read more
Russia experts urge Biden not to hold joint press conference with Putin — news outlet
On June 12, it was reported that the US President would hold "a solo press conference" after the meeting with Putin in Geneva
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine effective against Indian coronavirus strain, says expert
India’s health ministry reported in late March that a new coronavirus variant with E484Q and L452R mutations in the S protein had been detected in the country
Read more
Putin rejects accusations of attempted murder of Navalny
"We don't have this kind of habit, of assassinating anybody," Russian President said
Read more
Naftali Bennett sworn in as Israel’s 13th Prime Minister
Earlier on Sunday, the Knesset approved the new government as well as elected Mickey Levy of the Yesh Atid party as a new speaker
Read more
Russia has not seen predictability on US’ part in recent years, says Putin
Russian President noted that predictability and stability are the most important value in international affairs
Read more
Russia has own strains of coronavirus circulating on its territory, expert says
The scientists are studying the properties of these viruses, Alexander Gintsburg added
Read more
G7 should prove its intent for predictable relations with Russia in deed, diplomat says
Maria Zakharova has commented on the joint communique of G7 countries on relations with Russia, pointing out that Russia’s predictability has been confirmed for years and the issue lies with the G7 countries
Read more
Making Russia responsible for China’s stance on nuclear arms is laughable - Putin
Russian President pointed out that Russia did not find fearsome China’s booming defense capabilities, because its own defense sufficiency was at a very high level
Read more
Russia ready to reciprocally transfer US convicts, Whelan not among them - diplomat
Russia is ready to hand over US citizens, convicted in Russia, via the Council of Europe Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons mechanism, says Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov
Read more
US is calculating risks, begins to doubt "dual containment" of Russia, China — expert
Beijing's policy towards Moscow has been changing too, Alexander Dynkin noted
Read more
Issue of possible signing of final documents at Russia-US summit unsolved so far
It is known that the first meeting between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden to be held at 2:00 pm Moscow time
Read more
Sputnik V is more effective against Indian strain of COVID than other vaccines — RDIF
In late April, the head of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed the vaccine, said that Sputnik V produces enough antibodies to battle the Indian strain of the coronavirus
Read more
Putin, Biden to discuss almost all issues that concern Russia, US — Kremlin aide
According to the Russian presidential aide, a common understanding of the meeting’s format was reached rather quickly but through some disagreements and inconsistencies
Read more
Putin forwards NBC News host’s question about circumstances of Lesin’s death to US
Russian President reminded that Russia’s former media, television and mass communications minister died in Washington
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries
There are two countries on the list
Read more
Press review: China threatens sanctions and EU readies vaccine passports
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 9th
Read more
Press review: US sets sights on South Caucasus and Kiev fears possible US-Kremlin deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 11th
Read more
Danish midfielder Eriksen talks about his health after a heart attack
On Saturday, Finland’s team downed the team from Denmark 1:0. At the end of the first half, Eriksen collapsed on the pitch
Read more
Biden’s remarks about corruption quite telling for Ukraine's NATO aspirations — expert
For the time being as follows "from the public reports of the NATO summit, nothing seems to have changed on the question of Ukrainian membership", Professor Kimberly Marten said
Read more
US sanctions on Russia’s sovereign debt formally come into force on Monday
Particularly, the United States prohibits its companies from directly acquiring Russian debt liabilities issued by the Central Bank, the National Wealth Fund and the Finance Ministry after June 14, 2021
Read more
Participants of EU-US summit to take decision on start of dialogue with Russia, says EU
This format will enable the EU and US to hold an in-depth discussion on Russia, a high-ranked representative of the EU told
Read more
US wants to cooperate with Russia on strategic stability, Syria and Arctic - White House
At the same time, Washington reserves the right to "send a clear message" to Moscow about "those harmful actions" of the Russian side, National Security Advisor to the US President Jake Sullivan said
Read more
Russia’s upgraded grenade launcher to get capability to hit tank from 1,000 m distance
Specialists will increase the weapon’s accuracy with new sights
Read more
Czechia opens entry Slovaks, Hungarians, Serbs, vaccinated with Sputnik V, on June 21
Starting on June 21, the Czech Republic opens entry to citizens of the EU and Serbia, who either underwent vaccination or provide notes of either negative coronavirus test results or of recent recovery from COVID-19 within 180 days
Read more
Netherlands defeats Ukraine in first round of 2020 UEFA Euro Cup
The Netherlands defeated Ukraine 3:2
Read more
Ordinary Europeans do not perceive Russia as adversary, diplomat says
The survey results demonstrated that for ordinary Europeans Washington is increasingly a "necessary partner" and not an "ally", Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote
Read more
Russian Navy ships deployed in the Pacific for drills
The naval tactical groups have covered a distance of 4,000 km from their naval bases and combat watch areas, Commander of the Pacific Fleet’s Primorye Flotilla of All-Arms Forces Rear Admiral Konstantin Kabantsov said
Read more
West tries to ruin Russia-China strategic partnership - Putin
President stressed that two countries shared relations of strategic partnership that had never existed before, and also a high level of trust and cooperation
Read more
Moscow sees explosive growth of detected COVID-19 infections, Mayor says
Sergey Sobyanin also noted that Moscow has additionally prepared 4,000 hospital beds for patients with COVID-19 due to the coronavirus situation
Read more
Geneva authorities welcome choice of Villa La Grange for Russian-US summit
La Grange Park, where the villa is located, is a very popular site that Geneva's residents and visitors visit for recreation
Read more
Achilles the ‘psychic’ Hermitage cat predicts Italy will win first match of Euro 2020
Bowls with cat food were traditionally placed before Achilles next to flags, and the cat made his choice
Read more
No working meals planned during Putin-Biden summit in Geneva, says senior US official
The meeting may last for about four or five hours
Read more
Russia registers 13,721 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, says crisis center
As many as 8,312 coronavirus patients recovered over the past day
Read more
Aliyev, Erdogan sign declaration on allied ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey
In fact, the agreement implies all areas of cooperation between the two countries, including the defense sphere
Read more
NATO to implement new concepts to counter "threats" from Russia - White House
NATO member-states also stressed the need to invest in the alliance
Read more
Russia ready to consider prisoner swap with US, says Putin
He noted that much more Russian citizens are held in custody in the US than American citizens - in Russia
Read more
Biden intends to indicate to Putin conditions for better relationship
According to the US leader, there are spheres where Washington and Moscow can work together
Read more