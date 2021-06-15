Russian Navy anti-submarine ship attacks enemy sub with torpedoes in Arctic drills

MURMANSK, June 15. /TASS/. The large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice Admiral Kulakov practiced a whole range of tasks for hunting and tracking a notional enemy’s submarine and also delivered torpedo fire against the sub during drills in the Barents Sea, the Northern Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The crew of the large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice Admiral Kulakov held a qualification tactical exercise to attack a hypothetical enemy’s submarine. The firing was deemed successful, and the underwater enemy was notionally destroyed," the press office said in a statement.

The scheduled naval maneuvers were held at the Northern Fleet’s practice ranges in the Barents Sea on June 15. The submarine Kaluga simulated the enemy in the drills. After the firing, the crew of a torpedo-recovery vessel found and raised the surfaced torpedo, the statement says.

The large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice Admiral Kulakov will continue accomplishing tasks in the Barents Sea in accordance with the combat training plan. Its crew will practice air defense and other practical elements at sea, the press office said.

The Vice-Admiral Kulakov is operational in the Anti-Submarine Warfare Brigade of the Northern Fleet’s Kola Flotilla of All-Arms Forces based in Severomorsk. The warship constantly participates in long-distance deployments in the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, the Mediterranean Sea and the Arctic. The Vice-Admiral Kulakov is part of the Fleet’s Arctic taskforce.

The Project 1155 large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov is armed with anti-submarine missile systems, rocket launchers, torpedo tubes and other types of artillery and missile armaments. The warship also carries two Ka-27 anti-submarine warfare helicopters.