Foreign customers eager to buy Russia’s Orion-E reconnaissance drone

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Foreign customers show their interest in the Russian Orion-E reconnaissance/strike drone, Head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said on the sidelines of a congress of the Union of Machine-Builders on Tuesday.

"There are potential customers [for the Orion-E drone]," Russia’s military cooperation chief said, declining to disclose the number of interested countries.

The Orion is a medium-altitude, long-duration unmanned aerial system with a maximum take-off weight of 1 tonne and a maximum payload weight of 200 kg. According to the data of Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec), Russia is offering the drone for exports as an air reconnaissance system. At the same time, Orion drones in their strike version are arriving for the Russian troops.