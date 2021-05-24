China to host int'l stage of nuclear, biological and chemical protection troop competition

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The Safe Environment competition of nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) protection troops will take place in China as part of the international Army Games, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on Monday.

"Out of 12 participating teams, we will choose the best who will represent the Russian Federation on the territory of China," the ministry quoted Russian NBC Troop Commander Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov as saying.

The winners of the all-Russian Army stage that has kicked off at the Pesochnoye practice range in the Yaroslavl Region will represent Russia at the international contest, the ministry said.

The Safe Environment competition consists of three stages: an individual race, a fire exercise and a relay competition, in which each member of the crew will have to accomplish 26 procedures of special training and radiation, chemical and biological protection within the required time limits, the ministry specified.

"The contestants will negotiate all the obstacles of the competition’s track, take part in practice shooting, search for radioactive sources, conduct remote chemical reconnaissance and carry out decontamination," Russia’s Defense Ministry informed.