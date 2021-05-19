Russian Su-27 fighter scrambled to intercept US strategic bomber over Baltic Sea

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. A Russian Su-27 fighter jet has shadowed a B-52N strategic bomber of the US Air Force over the Baltic Sea, preventing its unauthorized incursion into Russia’s airspace, the Western Military District’s press service told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the press service, Russian radars detected an air target approaching the national sovereign airspace.

"A Su-27 fighter jet of the Baltic Fleet’s air defense units on duty was scrambled to identify the air target and to intercept it in order to prevent the violation of the state border of the Russian Federation. The pilot of the Russian fighter jet identified the air target as a B-52N strategic bomber of the US Air Force’s Air Force Global Strike Command and shadowed it over the Baltic Sea," the press service said.

There was no unauthorized incursion into Russia’s airspace, it added.