Russia, Kazakhstan to hold joint naval drills in Caspian Sea

ROSTOV-ON-DON, May 17. /TASS/. The crews of the Caspian Flotilla’s ships will hold joint drills with the naval forces of Kazakhstan in the Caspian Sea to practice providing security of shipping and fighting terrorism, the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported on Monday.

The drills will run at Russian and Kazakhstani naval practice ranges in the medium part of the Caspian Sea on May 18-24. Russia will be represented by six warships in the drills, the press office specified.

"The seamen of Russia and Kazakhstan will practice joint measures to protect and defend maritime economic facilities, provide for the security of shipping and international maritime activity and fight terrorism in the Caspian Sea. In the course of joint maneuvers, the seamen will conduct artillery firings against sea and air targets, practice mine countermeasures and anti-sabotage activities involving frogmen units," the press office said in a statement.

A Su-34 bomber will take part in the naval maneuvers to simulate an air target, the press office said.

The drills’ joint command and headquarters will involve Russian and Kazakhstani naval officers. In the course of the joint drills, the seamen of the navies from both countries will exchange data on the results of monitoring the air and naval situation in the region, the statement says.