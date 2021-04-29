Russian Navy warships hold drills in Caspian Sea

ROSTOV-ON-DON, April 29. /TASS/. A strike force of the Caspian Flotilla’s combat ships and support vessels eliminated a notional enemy’s targets during tactical drills, the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported on Thursday.

"In the course of qualification tactical exercises, a Caspian Flotilla strike force led by the missile ship Dagestan successfully accomplished artillery and surface-to-air firings from their weapons against naval and air targets in the dispersal area in the Caspian Sea. Overall, the control inspection at naval practice ranges involves about 20 combat ships and support vessels," the press office said in a statement.

The crew of the missile ship Dagestan conducted electronic missile launches against a notional enemy’s warships. The crews of the missile corvettes Veliky Ustyug, Grad Sviyazhsk and Uglich live-fired shipborne A-190 Universal artillery guns and AK-630 Duet surface-to-air artillery systems against ship screens simulating a group of adversary warships and also against ground targets, the statement says.

The naval sailors also practiced searching for the notional enemy’s warships, repelling an air strike and exiting the battle, the press office said.