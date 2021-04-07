Russian Black Sea Fleet guard ship deploys to sea after repairs

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The Project 1135 guard ship Ladny has deployed to the sea after repairs, the press office of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet reported on Wednesday.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s guard ship Ladny has deployed to a naval combat training range from Sevastopol after the completion of planned repairs at the ship repair enterprise," the press office said in a statement.

At sea, the guard ship’s crew will carry out a comprehensive check of equipment and mechanisms of all the warship’s combat compartments, hold the trials of the main propulsion unit in various modes of operation and maneuvering and practice ship damage control, the statement says.

After the warship’s return to the naval base, its crew will continue preparing for passing course tasks and joining the Black Sea Fleet’s constant alert forces, the press office said.

The Project 1135 guard ship Ladny was floated out at the Zaliv Shipyard in Kerch on the Crimean Peninsula on May 7, 1980. The warship entered service with the Black Sea Fleet on February 25, 1981. The warship had been under repairs at the Black Sea Fleet’s 13th ship repair enterprise since about 2017.