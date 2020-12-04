Russia’s aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov is set for sea-trials in 2022, says source

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russia’s aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov is set to undergo sea-trials in 2022, a source in the national shipbuilding corporation told TASS on Friday.

"Next summer, the Admiral Kuznetsov will be docked again and will be then set for sea trials, namely in 2022," the source stated without specifying the progress of repairs on board of the aircraft carrier after the reported fire last year.

The fire aboard the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov broke out during repair works in Murmansk in December 2019.

As the emergency services reported, the fire could have started due to the violation of safety rules during wielding work. The fire engulfed an area of 500 square meters. Two persons were killed and 14 injured in the fire.

A source in the shipbuilding industry told TASS on January 30 that the fire aboard Russia’s sole aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov in December 2019 had damaged some electric power cables.

Aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov

The Project 11435 heavy aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov is designed to gain superiority at sea and in the air in the areas of the fleet’s operation to ensure the navy’s combat sustainability, deliver air strikes against enemy targets and support troops’ landing operations.

The warship entered service in 1990. It displaces 58,000 tonnes and has a length of 304.5 meters. The aircraft carrier has a full speed capacity of 200,000 horsepower and develops a speed of up to 30 knots. Apart from the air task force of 24-26 fighter jets and 12 helicopters, the Admiral Kuznetsov is armed with anti-ship and air defense missile systems.

The warship is equipped with a ski-jump and two aircraft elevators. It has a crew of 1,300 while the air group’s personnel numbers 660 men.