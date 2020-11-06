Russian Helicopters delivers first assemblies’ batch for Mi-8AMT helicopters to Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters has delivered to Kazakhstan the first batch of assembly kits for the state-of-the-art Mi-8AMT helicopters, to be assembled at the Kazakh plant, press service of the holding told reporters on Friday.

"The Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant of Russian Helicopters Holding supplied two Mi-8AMT helicopter kits to Kazakhstan for further assembly on the territory of the Republic," the press service says. "The contract made in 2019 stipulates the delivery of 17 helicopter kits during 2020-2022," the press service added.

Customers of Mi -8AMT helicopters in Kazakhstan are the National Guard and the Ministry of Emergencies. First assembled Mi-8AMT helicopters will be supplied for needs of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergencies.

Helicopters are intended to carry passengers and goods, participate in emergency and rescue operations, protection of forests, fire fighting, provision of ambulance aviation services and completion of law enforcement missions.