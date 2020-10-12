Russian Army's anti-coronavirus measures helped hold Kavkaz-2020 drills — defense chief

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Anti-coronavirus measures implemented in the Russian Armed Forces helped carry out the Kavkaz-2020 (Caucasus-2020) strategic command and staff drills in full, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.
- Syrian experience was used during Kavkaz-2020 exercise
- Military exercise Kavkaz-2020 ends with mock enemy defeat
- Black Sea Fleet ships hit targets with artillery fire during Kavkaz-2020 exercise
- Putin to visit Kavkaz-2020 drills in southern Russia
- Submarine hits target with Kalibr missile 100 miles away during Kavkaz exercise
- Putin to visit southern Russia Friday to attend key stage of Kavkaz-2020 drills
- Swarm of drones used in Kavkaz-2020 exercise first time against enemy forces
- Black Sea Fleet upsets delivery of supplies to ‘terrorists’ during Kavkaz exercise
- Msta-S self-propelled guns hit targets at distance of 15 km during Kavkaz exercise
- Flamethrower teams destroy 50 armored targets during Kavkaz-2020 exercise
- Bal system copes with task of sinking enemy ship in Caspian Sea during Kavkaz exercise
- Bal, Bastion missile systems hit naval targets in Kavkaz-2020 exercise
- Russia conducts massive Kavkaz-2020 drills in the south
- Russian S-400, Pantsir-S systems repel air and missile strike at Kavkaz-2020 drills
- About 60 military transport planes to take part in Kavkaz-2020 drills
- Kavkaz-2020 drills to focus on combating cruise missiles
- Russia launches Kavkaz-2020 drills
- Some 350 Belarusian servicemen to take part in Kavkaz 2020 military drills in Russia
"An effective system of countering the pandemic was set up in the Defense Ministry within the shortest time possible. The measures implemented helped avoid mass infection among servicemen and carry out scheduled combat training measures, including the preparations for the Kavkaz-2020 drills. As a result, we prevented the reduction of the combat potential of the armed forces," the defense chief said, summing up the results of the strategic military exercise.
The Kavkaz-2020 drills that ran on the territory of Russia’s Southern Military District on September 21-26 concluded a cycle of the troops’ operational and combat training in 2020, Shoigu said.
Overall, the Kavkaz-2020 drills involved almost 79,500 troops of various military branches and combat arms and also up to 250 tanks, 450 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers and 200 artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, the defense chief said.
The Kavkaz-2020 strategic command and staff drills complied with all the requirements of the 2011 Vienna Document on the numerical strength of the personnel and military hardware of the Army, Navy and the Air Force involved in a military exercise under a single command, he stressed.
This was confirmed by the inspection groups from Germany and Denmark, and also by the joint missions of Germany, Romania and France that worked under the Open Skies Treaty during the active phase of the drills, the Russian defense chief said.