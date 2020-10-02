Russia's radars track spy 52 planes, 9 drones near borders over past week

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia's radars over the past week tracked 61 foreign aircraft near the country's borders, the Russian Defense Ministry said in the daily Krasnaya Zvezda.

As follows from the published infographic illustrations, 52 spy planes and nine foreign drones were conducting reconnaissance near Russia's borders. All flights were monitored by Russian radars. No violations of Russia's airspace were permitted.

The Defense Ministry says that air defense fighter-jets on duty were twice dispatched to prevent violations of the sate border.