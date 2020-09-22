Mi-38 helicopter to be equipped with unique anti-icing system

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The multirole helicopter Mi-38 will become the first one in Russia with a system enabling to continue flying in the icing zone, Mi-38 helicopter program director Roman Kargin told TASS.

"Further development of the aircraft continues gradually. The work is currently underway on modification of the anti-torque rotor, which will profoundly increase controllability of this helicopter, its flight performance, and we plan to enter the final stage in fall for the certification of the anti-icing system on this helicopter, enabling to continue flight exactly in icing conditions. This is a unique option not used in Russian helicopters earlier," Kargin said.

The new equipment will enable Mi-38 to prevent ice buildup during flight continuation, he added.