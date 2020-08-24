Russia’s latest S-500 air defense system enters state trials

The top brass said earlier that the commencement of S-500 serial deliveries to the troops was scheduled for 2025

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 24. /TASS/. Russia’s latest S-500 anti-aircraft missile system has entered state trials, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said at the Army-2020 forum on Monday. "The fact is that state trials have begun and today the S-500 configuration, its simplified configuration is already available and work is underway to purchase parts for its serial production," the deputy prime minister said.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said in February that military specialists had held the trials of the world’s unrivaled surface-to-air missiles for the latest S-500 air defense system last year. The deputy defense minister said in December 2019 that the preliminary tests of the S-500 anti-aircraft missile system would begin in 2020 and the commencement of its serial deliveries to the troops was scheduled for 2025.