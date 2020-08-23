Russia’s state arms exporter working on projects with African countries

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 23. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport is working on several projects for the delivery of hardware for the armed forces and law-enforcement agencies of some African countries, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev told TASS in the run-up to the Army-2020 international military and technical forum on Sunday.

Rosoboronexport aims to expand the geography of its deliveries and the range of military products, he said.

The Rosoboronexport chief cited as an example Russia’s efforts to step up its presence in Sub-Saharan Africa after the 2019 Russia-Africa summit held in Sochi last year and chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"For example, this year Rosoboronexport signed the first contract in the past 20 years for the delivery of Russian-made naval hardware to one of the countries in that region. Now work is underway on some projects for the delivery of hardware for other military branches and for law-enforcement and anti-terror agencies," Mikheyev said.