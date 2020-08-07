Russian Baltic Fleet helicopters hold gunnery exercise

KALININGRAD, August 7. /TASS/. The crews of over 10 helicopters of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation fired rockets and carried out bombing at a training range in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"During scheduled flights, the crews of Mi-24 and Mi-8 helicopters of the Fleet’s naval aviation practiced assignments at an air-to-ground gunnery range in the Kaliningrad Region to provide fire support for land troops, eliminate a notional enemy’s command posts, armor and personnel and conduct air reconnaissance," the press office said in a statement.

During the flights, the helicopters’ crews conducted launches of rockets, dropped P-50T airborne bombs and delivered fire from aircraft guns, the statement says.

In addition, the naval aviation crews practiced maneuvering elements in target runs amid a notional enemy’s jamming, according to the statement.

"The combat training assignments were accomplished both in the daytime and at night. The crews made about 20 combat training sorties. Overall, the exercise with the helicopters’ combat employment involved over 10 gunships of various modifications, and also more than 200 personnel of an aviation formation of the Fleet’s naval aviation," the press office specified.