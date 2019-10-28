Army aviation brigade in Urals gets four Mi-24P attack helicopters

"The arrival of four multirole strike helicopters has completed the process of forming a squadron of Mi-24P gunships. The rotorcraft crews have started to perform training flights. Besides, the squadron’s pilots have already practiced combat training assignments aboard earlier supplied helicopters at the recent Center-2019 large-scale drills," the press office said in a statement.

TASS. October 28 . Four Mil Mi-24P strike helicopters have arrived for the Central Military District’s army aviation brigade stationed in the Sverdlovsk Region in the Urals, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

The pilots of the Mi-24P squadron have gained theoretical knowledge and practical skills at the combat training center for the army aviation flight personnel in the Tver Region in central Russia.

The Mi-24P is a heavy upgrade of the domestically produced Mi-24 helicopter. The helicopter’s armament includes 23mm twin-barrel automatic guns placed in a nacelle under the wing. The gunship can carry up to 2.5 tonnes of underslung bomb armament weighing from 50 to 500 kilograms.

The Mi-24P combines the functions of an attack rotorcraft and an infantry combat vehicle. The helicopter’s onboard equipment allow it to perform flights day and night in adverse weather conditions.